Archive footage: Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards at Merthyr slope

Plans to build one of Europe's longest indoor ski slopes in Merthyr Tydfil have been revealed.

The 500m (1,640ft)-long slope would be part of a new leisure complex and regeneration scheme at Rhydycar West.

Marvel Limited, which acquired the 575 acre (233 hectare) former coalmining site in 2013, has proposed a £450m investment which would create 800 jobs.

Alongside the ski slope, the plans include new homes, two hotels, a water park and an equestrian centre.

It would not be the first ski slope to have been built in Merthyr - Eddie the Eagle previously signed autographs at the opening of a slope in Pentrebach in 1988. It later closed down.