Archive footage: Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards at Merthyr slope
Plans to build one of Europe's longest indoor ski slopes in Merthyr Tydfil have been revealed.
The 500m (1,640ft)-long slope would be part of a new leisure complex and regeneration scheme at Rhydycar West.
Marvel Limited, which acquired the 575 acre (233 hectare) former coalmining site in 2013, has proposed a £450m investment which would create 800 jobs.
Alongside the ski slope, the plans include new homes, two hotels, a water park and an equestrian centre.
It would not be the first ski slope to have been built in Merthyr - Eddie the Eagle previously signed autographs at the opening of a slope in Pentrebach in 1988. It later closed down.
05 Sep 2017
