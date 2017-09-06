How African wild dogs 'sneeze to vote'

Video

African wild dogs vote over pack decisions by sneezing, a new study has found.

The joint research by academics from Swansea, Australia and the United States monitored endangered dogs at the Botswana Predator Conservation Trust.

They found the dogs used sneezes to decide when to move off to hunt after making camp for greeting ceremonies called "social rallies".

The study was carried out by zoologists from the University of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, Brown University, in Rhode Island, US, and Swansea University's College of Science.