Police escort for Milford Haven ex-Murco refinery shipment

A large dismantled section of an oil refinery has been taken away by road ready to be shipped and rebuilt in Pakistan.

Policing units escorted it on the five-hour journey from the former Murco site in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, to Gelliswick Bay on Tuesday.

About 600 people once worked there but it closed in November 2014.

It is now a storage facility, with about 100 people carrying out decommissioning work over two years.