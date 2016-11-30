Video

A steel workers' union is reaching out to the ranks of the self-employed to react to "rapid change" in the economy.

Community has seen industrial decline, a 25% drop in membership and is "adapting to the economy right now".

It has teamed up with Wales-based social enterprise IndyCube, which has a growing network of co-working spaces for freelancers and entrepreneurs.

The tie-up offers legal, invoicing and tax support.

Eifion Jones, a film-maker and sound designer, who works at the IndyCube space in Swansea, is one of the new members.

He said there was the potential for better deals on insurance and software for freelancers.