Archbishop vote: Church doors locked while vote on new leader takes place

Voting is underway which could lead to the first woman archbishop for the Church in Wales.

All six serving Welsh bishops are candidates to fill the vacancy, following Dr Barry Morgan's retirement.

The bishops include the newly-appointed Bishop of Llandaff, June Osborne, and Bishop of St Davids, Joanna Penberthy.

An electoral college made up of clerics and lay people will meet in Powys on Tuesday to make the decision.

All 42 members of the college, including the bishops, were locked in the Holy Trinity Church in Llandrindod Wells at 11:00 BST.

The other candidates include the Bishop of Swansea & Brecon, John Davies, the Bishop of Bangor, Andy John, the Bishop of St Asaph, Gregory Cameron, and the Bishop of Monmouth, Richard Pain.