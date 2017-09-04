Cornea transplant woman 'discuss organ donation' call

Video

Calls have been made for more people to register and share their organ donation decision.

A soft-out system was launched in Wales nearly two years ago, meaning people are deemed to have consented unless they state they do not want to consent.

To coincide with National Organ Donation Week, a campaign has been launched to encourage people to share their decision with loved ones, so it can be honoured when the time comes.

Jennifer Jones from Pwllheli, Gwynedd, has had a double cornea transplant.

She said she “didn’t have much of a life” beforehand and said there is a desperate need for many body parts, not just main organs.