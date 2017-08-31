Battle of Isandlwana re-enacted by Zulus at Cardiff Castle

Video

About 80 Zulus have been in Cardiff to take part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Isandlwana.

The Anglo-Zulu War took place in 1879, provoked by the British invasion of Zululand as part of a plan to create a confederated state in southern Africa.

The British forces were caught unprepared at Isandlwana where the Zulus won a famous victory.

But later the British won at Rorke's Drift on the Natal border with Zululand and ended the independent Zulu nation.