Public Health Wales' measles warning to Welsh holidaymakers

Welsh holidaymakers returning home from Europe are being warned about the risks of potential measles outbreaks.

Public Health Wales has issued the warning due to a large outbreak on the continent this year.

It follows a recent spate of measles cases in Newport and Torfaen, where the number of people affected since June is 17.

Dr Rhianwen Stiff from Public Health Wales said there was "a possibility" people might bring the infection back home with them.