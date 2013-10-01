Video
'Difficult to justify' lower Llanfairpwll school bus fee
Parents at an Anglesey school have called for more flexibility over increases to bus fees.
Last year, the fee to Ysgol David Hughes in Menai Bridge from Llanfairpwll was £80 for a child aged 11-16, but goes up this year to £108.
Parents said this was a "considerable increase" for families with more than one child.
Meirion Jones, council member for education, said £108 was a contribution and the full cost was considerably more.
