Disabled access action call at Welsh tourism sites

More needs to be done to ensure better accessibility for people with disabilities at popular tourist locations, an organisation has said.

Disability Wales said disabled people and their families were being excluded due to a lack of accessible toilets, facilities and services.

The Welsh Local Government Association has been asked to comment.

Arthur Lewis, from Shropshire, who is on holiday in Ceredigion with his daughters Katie and Becky, said he struggles to visit local attractions because Becky, 22, has a severe form of cerebral palsy and is completely dependent on a wheelchair.