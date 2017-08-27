World Bog Snorkelling Championships return to Powys

Video

Bog snorkelling, wife-carrying and belly-flopping are among a host of quirky competitions taking place in Powys over the bank holiday weekend.

Llanwrtyd Wells has hosted the World Bog Snorkelling Championships for over 30 years, and in 2012 other activities were added to form the World Alternative Games.

Other events include stone skimming, boat tug-of-war and a stiletto race.

The event runs in the town from 26-29 August.