Bishop's Pride Cymru involvement 'fantastic'
Bishop Joanna Penberthy's involvement in Cardiff's Pride Cymru festival has been described as "fantastic" and "extraordinary".

The Bishop of St Davids led a Eucharist service in the faith tent, which celebrates people from different religious backgrounds and their place in the LGBT community.

She also took part in a discussion on faith and sexuality.

Rev Delyth Liddell coordinated the faith tent and and welcomed the bishop's involvement.

  • 26 Aug 2017
  • From the section Wales
