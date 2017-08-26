Bishop's Pride Cymru involvement 'fantastic'

Video

Bishop Joanna Penberthy's involvement in Cardiff's Pride Cymru festival has been described as "fantastic" and "extraordinary".

The Bishop of St Davids led a Eucharist service in the faith tent, which celebrates people from different religious backgrounds and their place in the LGBT community.

She also took part in a discussion on faith and sexuality.

Rev Delyth Liddell coordinated the faith tent and and welcomed the bishop's involvement.