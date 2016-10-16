'Childcare an issue' for parents getting into politics

Video

Single parents are being blocked from standing for election in Wales due to a lack of childcare help, campaigners have warned.

The Welsh assembly does not have a creche while none of Wales' 22 councils have childcare facilities.

Equality campaigners said the lack of help made it "impossible" for single parents to stand for election.

A spokesman for the assembly said it was committed to making it a "family-friendly environment".

Mother-of-two Sarah Rees, who stood as a Women's Equality Party candidate in the 2016 assembly elections, said a lack of childcare provision was the main barrier stopping parents getting into politics.