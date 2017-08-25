Orange is the New Black stars in 'have a happy Pride' message

Video

Stars of Netflix drama Orange is the New Black have wished visitors to Cardiff for the annual LGBT event "a happy Pride".

About 200,000 people are expected in the capital, with the parade taking over the city's streets on Saturday.

Stars of the comedy drama, set in a women's prison in Connecticut, described how revellers will bump into their exes on Churchill Way, dance on the sofas at nightclub Pulse, cry when they see miners from the film Pride in the parade, and end up on Chippy Lane.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday at Cardiff's Civic Centre.