The Beatles: When Beatlemania hit Bangor in 1967

Video

It was fifty years ago today The Beatles arrived in Bangor - and their visit caused a stir not only among fans but the media.

It will be remembered as the place where they found out their manager Brian Epstein had died, an event historians say marked the beginning of the end for the group.

It was 25 August 1967 and they had just released their eighth studio album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

BBC reporters Connie Fisher and Roger Pinney talk to locals who remember the day when "the world" arrived in north Wales.

Press photographer Bob Hewitt recalls taking an iconic picture as the Fab Four stepped off the train at Bangor and freelance journalist Derek Bellis describes interviewing John Lennon about Epstein's death.

Gardener Len Jones remembers the Beatlemania hysteria and former student Gareth Roberts recounts the call Paul McCartney took that changed The Beatles.