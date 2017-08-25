English literature more than poetry and plays, Sheers says

Video

One of Wales' leading poets and authors wants GCSE English literature to be reinstated as one of the core subjects schools are judged on in Wales.

The numbers taking the exam have halved in 12 months and Owen Sheers said it was "very very worrying".

Some teachers and parents have also claimed it is not being taught properly in certain places because it is not a core subject.

The Welsh Government said a review of teaching literature will take place.