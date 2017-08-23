'It's like controlling crime by regulating pickpockets'

Video

Anglers have said they are being unfairly penalised by proposed rules designed to reverse the decline of salmon and sea trout in Welsh rivers.

Wales' environmental watchdog has begun a consultation on how to increase stocks, including plans for new bylaws such as making anglers put back fish.

But the Angling Trust said the real problem was agricultural pollution.

Chief executive Mark Lloyd said: "It is like trying to control organised crime by regulating pickpockets."

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it needed to protect salmon stocks because they were in "very bad condition".