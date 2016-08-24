Focus on 'fairness' in grading new GCSE exams in Wales

Video

Thousands of students across Wales will get their GCSE results later, after some of the biggest changes in decades were introduced to the exams system.

The watchdog has warned that results in some core subjects could be lower, due to more pupils being entered for the exams a year early.

This summer's 16-year-olds are also the first to complete courses in six reformed exams.

Emyr George, from regulator Qualifications Wales, said the efforts had been focused on "securing fairness" for pupils impacted by the changes.