'Can't predict next Ystalyfera landslip', council says

Up to 150 homes could be affected by landslips which forced 10 properties to be evacuated, the leader of Neath Port Talbot council has said.

About 20 people were told to leave a terraced row in Ystalyfera after mounds of earth fell down the hillside.

One empty property in Cyfyng Road is set to be knocked down.

Council leader Rob Jones said the local authority "can't predict where the landslides will occur".