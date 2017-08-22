Machete-wielding witch jailed for life for armed robbery

Video

A man has been jailed for life following an armed robbery on a supermarket while dressed as a witch.

Nicholas Overton, 39, donned a long black robe, blonde wig and pointed hat as a disguise when he walked into the Co-op store in Newport on 7 July.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the serial robber had travelled from London and pulled out a machete during the raid.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, having an offensive weapon and dangerous driving, and must serve a minimum of four years.