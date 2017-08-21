Baglan super prison location 'doesn't make sense'

Video

The location of a new super prison in Port Talbot "doesn't make sense", MP Stephen Kinnock has said.

The Aberavon MP was speaking at a public meeting in Llanelli to discuss UK government plans to open a new prison on undeveloped land in Baglan.

Objectors say it is too close to schools and homes, but the Ministry of Justice said public protection would be a "top priority".

Mr Kinnock said the Felindre site in Swansea would be a "far better option".