Pollution fears over incinerator plan
School pollution fears over Barry incinerator proposals

Pollution from a proposed incinerator would blow straight onto schools in Barry, a campaigner has warned.

Natural Resources Wales are considering whether to grant an operating licence to the biomass plant at Barry Docks.

Site owner Viridor said it was committed to the highest environmental and safety standards at the project.

But Alexis Liosatos, of The Docks Incinerator Action Group, said the chimney was not high enough to avoid polluting the town during a protest into the plans on Saturday.

  • 19 Aug 2017
