Adrian Simut caught by 'paedophile hunters' in Newport sting

A so-called "paedophile hunter" who helped lure an online groomer to a south Wales train station says she is talking to hundreds of potential other targets.

Adrian Simut, 35, from London, has been jailed for three years at Newport Crown Court after admitting three charges involving online grooming and trying to incite a child in sexual activity.

He travelled to Newport thinking he was meeting a 14-year-old girl called Sam - but it was in fact the woman, who belongs to a group called Petronus.

But the children's charity NSPCC Wales has said the public should leave the detective work to the professionals - the police.