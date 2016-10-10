Video
'Still a stigma with mental health', 999 staff say
Calls have been made for more emergency service workers to take on a role offering mental health support to colleagues.
Mental health charity Mind Cymru is reaching out to staff to become "Blue Light champions".
More than 50 people have signed up to the role since the launch of the initiative in April.
Emergency services said they are increasing the different types of mental health support available.
Three 999 staff open up about their own experiences with mental health.
18 Aug 2017
- From the section Wales