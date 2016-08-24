Food waste in Wales: From your plate to electricity

Video

A new target to halve the amount of food being wasted in Wales by 2025 is being announced by the Welsh Government.

Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths is to consult on plans for a 50% reduction on 2006-7 levels.

Though not legally-binding, the food waste target could potentially be one of the world's most ambitious.

The EU recently agreed to halve food waste by 2030 while the USA has a similar goal.

Gareth Evans, of Agrivert Anaerobic Digestion Plant, said food can generate much electricity.