'Over the moon' at A-level results
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A-levels 2017: Top grades in Wales best for eight years

A-level results for the top grades are the best since 2009 in Wales, according to results published on Thursday.

The proportion of A* and A grades is 25% - 2.7% higher than 2016. The 8.3% of A* grades is the best since 2010 when it was introduced.

This year sees results for 14 new "reformed" A-level courses for the first time.

But the number of entries, 33,294, is the lowest for more than a decade.

  • 17 Aug 2017
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: 'Strong' A-level results welcomed