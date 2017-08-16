'Buoyant' jobs market in Cardiff - Jobs Centre Plus

Video

The unemployment rate in Wales has fallen slightly to 4.5% over the last month, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Cardiff's city-wide unemployment claimant rate stands at 2.2% - 1.2% less than it was in 2014.

But this varies depending on where you live in the city.

In Ely, the unemployment claimant rate has fallen from 7.1% to 4.9% in three years - an improvement - but it is still the highest rate in the city.

Figures just released for July show 395 people there are claiming unemployment benefit out of 5,230 across the city.

Gareth Dawe, customer services lead for Job Centre Plus in Cardiff said there were opportunities in retail, care and also with companies like Cardiff Bus that are being taken by people from Ely,

"The expectation is that customers do what they reasonably can to look for work," he said.

He explained to BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that people had to apply vacancies that were right for them.