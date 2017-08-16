Elvis: Remembering the King - 40 years on

Video

It is exactly 40 years ago since the King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

The singer suffered a heart attack at the age of 42, following years of prescription drug abuse.

But his musical legacy is as strong today as in August 1977.

In Wales, thousands of fans make the trip to Porthcawl every year in Bridgend county, for a festival to celebrate their idol.

And for Darren 'Graceland' Jones - Elvis is now a full-time job.

He joined BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme to sing out the show.