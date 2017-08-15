CCTV captures Cardiff hit-and-run incident as man jailed

Video

A banned driver who knocked down a pedestrian in Cardiff city centre has been jailed for three years.

Mohammad Yousuf Arshad, 23, hit John Dare on 26 July and the train driver said he was "lucky to be alive".

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Arshad, of Cathays, Cardiff, had been trying to escape from police and reached speeds of up to 58mph in 30mph zones.

He admitted five driving offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.