Swansea veteran's daughter gives power of attorney warning

A retired senior judge has warned of the lack of safeguards in the power of attorney system in England and Wales.

Denzil Lush said people should be far more aware of the risks and has vowed to never sign one himself.

But Frank Willett, a Dunkirk and Normandy veteran suffering from dementia, did - and was exploited by his neighbour Colin Blake in Kirby Hill, North Yorkshire. Mr Willett died in 2009.

Mr Willett's daughter Lesley, who lives in Swansea - 300 miles away from where her father lived - spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.