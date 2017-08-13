Video
Swansea doctors' mission to Syrian refugee camp
Two doctors from Swansea have helped treat hundreds of Syrian refugees as part of a humanitarian trip to Turkey.
Zubair Wani and Haroon Ali set up a clinic in the Adana camp with limited supplies during the trip, on their own time and at their own expense.
They raised more than £15,000 before travelling over and took donated antibiotics, painkillers, creams and dressings.
They described the situation there as "heartbreaking".
- Footage courtesy of Rosie-Lyse Thompson
-
13 Aug 2017
- From the section Wales