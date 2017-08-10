Video
Call for probe into BBC Welsh language 'editorial bias'
The BBC has been urged to apologise after its Newsnight programme asked whether the Welsh language was a "help or hindrance to the nation".
More than 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for an independent review of content after the broadcast on Wednesday night.
The BBC has been asked to comment.
Huw Marshall, who started the petition, said an independent review was needed to see if there was "editorial bias" against the Welsh language.
10 Aug 2017
