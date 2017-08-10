Hawarden man 'mortified' over '£96k home sale cash loss'

Video

A man who used a "quick sale" firm to sell his home claims he received less than half of what the property was actually sold for.

Philip Edwards used Midlands-based speedyproperty.co.uk to sell his three-bedroom house in Hawarden, Flintshire, after seeing an advert in a newspaper.

But he said he only received £68,000 from the £165,000 sale.

Speedyproperty.co.uk has not responded to requests for a comment. West Midlands Police is investigating.