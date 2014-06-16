Brushing babies' teeth 'not highest priority' for some parents

Video

Some parents in Wales are not brushing their baby's teeth because they do not realise they need to, an expert in dental health has said.

It meant some five-year-olds in Wales were having up to nine teeth removed in one go, Cardiff University's senior lecturer in dental public health said.

Maria Morgan said: "I think people don't realise that you should start that early."

She wants the dental profession to work with midwives and health visitors to get the message out.