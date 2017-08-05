Some patients 'need free painkillers'
Some patients need free painkillers, says RCGP Wales chair

Free painkillers from the NHS should be ditched in favour of funding a cancer-fighting vaccine for boys as well as girls, an AM has said.

Angela Burns said ending the availability of free painkillers could free up more than £16m a year.

The Conservative shadow health secretary said this could be used to fund a Human Papilloma Virus vaccine.

But Dr Rebecca Payne, the chairwoman of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Wales, does not agree with the idea.

  • 05 Aug 2017
  • From the section Wales
