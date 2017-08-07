Disabled girl takes on ice challenge to help others

Video

Mia, who has cerebral palsy, spent a year learning to ice skate to raise money for charity.

The 10-year-old from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has to use a wheelchair to help her cope with mobility issues, pain and exhaustion.

But she did not let that stop her in her bid to raise money for charity.

Despite warnings from her doctor, she spent every week at Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales, spending the first three months just learning to balance.

But she said the struggle was worth it when she skated across the ice in Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales in front of a cheering crowd at the Allstars Weekend ice hockey match to score a penalty, raising more than £6,300 for children who need help.