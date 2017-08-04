New Gwent Police chief in bid to increase BME recruits

Video

The new chief constable of Gwent Police says he wants to continue to recruit more black and minority ethnic staff to "increase the connection" with the public.

Julian Williams, who took up his new post earlier this week, said mentoring and other "positive action" last year resulted in about 10% of recruits coming from diverse backgrounds.

In 2016, just 2% of the force came from a BME background, compared to 4% of the population in its area - the local authorities of Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.

Paul Heaney reports.