'Fix rooms not about encouraging people to take drugs'

Campaigners who want "fix rooms" for heroin users in Wales to inject safely under supervision, have scoured the world to learn how they could be run.

Similar schemes already operate in 10 other countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland which have been visited.

Various organisations say it would save lives.

There were 271 drug-related deaths in 2016, up 30 on the previous 12 months.

Ifor Glyn, regional director of Swansea-based Drugaid Cymru, said fix rooms were not about encouraging drug use.