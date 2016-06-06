'Assurances' over polluted road scheme in Swansea

Video

A £100,000 system installed five years ago to divert traffic away from a busy Swansea road to stop it breaking European pollution levels could finally start working after a series of delays.

The Nowcaster will monitor air, traffic and weather, and send messages to signs in the city centre telling motorists to use other routes.

But software issues means the system on Neath Road, Hafod, has never worked.

Swansea council said it will go ahead despite a new £5m relief road opening.

The Morfa distributor road, which runs parallel to the River Tawe, links Swansea city centre to the Liberty Stadium and was designed to help cut traffic on nearby Neath Road.

Mark Thomas, the council's cabinet member for environment services said assurances had been given over the Nowcaster.