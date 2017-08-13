Reuben Morgan reservoir death 'destroyed' surviving friends

Video

A rise in the number of people swimming in reservoirs has prompted a fresh warning from Welsh Water.

Since 2013, the company has logged 808 incidents where people have attempted to swim in its reservoirs, including 307 so far this year.

In Welsh Water's One Last Breath video friends of Reuben Morgan who drowned at Pontsticill Reservoir in Merthyr Tydfil in 2006 talk about the impact of his death.

Laurel Mitchell said the accident "destroyed them".

"We were only young and we had to grow up quick in order to deal with it," she said.