Twin Town 'based on Swansea characters' known by Kevin Allen

Director of Twin Town, Kevin Allen, has said the on-screen characters were based on real people from Swansea.

The 1997 film centred around tearaway "twins" Jeremy and Julian Lewis, played by Rhys Ifans and his real-life brother Llyr Evans.

The plot involved local businessman, rugby enthusiast and part-time drug dealer Bryn Cartwright and corrupt policemen Terry, played by Dougray Scott, and Greyo.

"Everyone can relate to the characters because they are based on real people who you've probably met at some stage in your life," said the director.