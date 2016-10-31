Welsh consumption rooms call for all drugs to cut deaths

Video

Campaigners calling for "fix rooms" for heroin users in Wales to inject safely under supervision have scoured the world to learn how they could be run.

Similar schemes already operate in 10 other countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain and Switzerland which have been visited.

Various organisations and community leaders, including North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones, say it would save lives.

There were 271 drug-related deaths in 2016, up 30 on the previous 12 months.