Councils and health boards 'should collaborate’ over care

A legal dispute over who pays for nurses delivering social care in residential homes in Wales has been won by Welsh councils.

Health boards and 21 councils could not agree over who should pay when a person needs certain healthcare - but not around the clock.

The Supreme Court has now ruled the boards had misinterpreted the law and that the parties should renegotiate.

Chairman of Care Forum Wales, Mario Kreft, said health boards and councils should work collaboratively.