Actor Dafydd Emyr back home for Wylfa nuclear play Hollti

A new play about Anglesey's nuclear power industry will rely solely on transcripts of interviews.

Hollti by Welsh language national theatre company, Theatr Genedlaethol, focuses on plans for a new £10bn replacement for Wylfa near Cemaes.

The power station has yet to receive the go-ahead but the long-running debate over its construction has inspired the production.

Interviews were carried out with workers, scientists and opponents.

Actor Dafydd Emyr drew on his own experiences of growing up on Anglesey.