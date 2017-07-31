Passchendaele 100: Battle is 'beyond comprehension'

Video

The Prince of Wales and First Minister Carwyn Jones have joined up to 1,000 people in Flanders, Belgium, for the Welsh centenary memorial of the Battle of Passchendaele.

It was one of the bloodiest events of World War One - with 4,000 Welsh soldiers killed or injured on the first day, 31 July 1917.

Among them was Welsh poet Hedd Wyn.

The 38th (Welsh) Division played a central role in the battle, capturing key positions on the ridge at Pilckem.

Mr Jones said it was hard to comprehend what the battle would have been like.