Babies across UK to get Hepatitis B injections

Parents will be able to have newborn babies protected against Hepatitis B as part of their routine childhood immunisations from Tuesday.

The "hexa" jab will be given to babies once they reach eight, 12 and 16 weeks and protects against viral infections that cause cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The Welsh Government said it was an improvement on the existing vaccination programme, which already protects babies from five other infectious diseases.

Dr Richard Roberts, from Public Health Wales, said it would provide "very high levels of protection" and has been used for many years by other countries.