Canon fire at Battle of Passchendaele 'zero hour' service

Video

A memorial ceremony marking "zero hour" of the Battle of Passchendaele 100 years ago has been held held in Belgium.

It was one of the bloodiest events of World War One - with 4,000 Welsh soldiers killed or injured on the first day, 31 July 1917.

A canon was fired as part of the ceremony which was held early on Monday at the Welsh memorial in Langemark.

It was where men from the 38th Division - which was made up entirely of Welsh soldiers - went over the top, with orders to capture Pilckem Ridge, the high ground held by heavily reinforced German troops.