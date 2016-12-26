'My broadband travels 50,000 miles'
Powys man gets broadband via satellite over Africa

Slow rural broadband has prompted one man to get his internet from a satellite 22,000 miles above Africa.

Prof Christopher Spry, 79, who lives in Heol Senni in the Brecon Beacons, had download speeds of about 500Kbps

He runs a community website and uploads weather data and nature videos, so paid £620 for satellite broadband, which comes from over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, via Luxembourg.

"It's an astonishing technological achievement," he said.

