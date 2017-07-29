Video
Cartoon cat to deliver police campaigns differently
Cartoon cats have been used to make police warning messages more memorable and less about trying to scare people into changing their behaviour.
The Universities' Police Science Institute (Upsi) in Cardiff ran a trial in London to warn about thieves on bikes stealing mobile phones.
The #Copcat trial with Metropolitan Police took place in two areas.
Prof Martin Innes from Upsi said early results showed the trial was successful and other forces were interested.
-
29 Jul 2017
- From the section Wales