Football in dark ages over homophobia - Gareth Thomas

Video

Football risks "being left in the dark ages" unless more is done to tackle homophobia in the game, ex-Wales rugby star Gareth Thomas has said.

Thomas came out as gay in 2009 after hiding his sexuality for years and admitted it almost drove him to suicide after his wife Jemma left him when he told her.

Thomas said unless homophobia in football was "policed as stringently as racism is policed, then it will always be a problem".